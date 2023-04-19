Thunder Over Louisville to include tribute to mass shooting victims

“It is going to be something that I think will touch each and every person that is there and those who are watching at home."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville officials plan to have a special tribute in honor of the victims of the city's two recent mass shootings at this year's Thunder Over Louisville.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Craig Greenberg spoke about the recent gun violence and said it’s been heartbreaking, but he’s glad to see the community come together through such tragedy.

He says Thunder will showcase Louisville’s love and hospitality.

“Because right now, what our city needs is to continue to be together with our loved ones, with our friends, and also to meet new people,” Greenberg said. “To get to know more people out in our community.”

Matt Gibson, CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival, also acknowledged the recent violence and said there will be a tribute after 9 p.m., following the conclusion of the air show, for the victims of the mass shootings at Old National Bank and Chickasaw Park.

“It is going to be something that I think will touch each and every person that is there and those who are watching at home,” Gibson said.

He says they’ve put a lot of thought into it and it will utilize drones.

“It will be a message from the community for the community to honor those not only at the Old National Bank, our first responders and then the tragic events of this past weekend,” Gibson said.

