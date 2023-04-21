A closer look at the forecast for Thunder Over Louisville

It has rained at Thunder Over Louisville so often in the past, and this year is no different. This year's weather brings soggy and cooler conditions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The forecast for Saturday calls for a 100% chance of the largest annual fireworks show – Thunder Over Louisville.

We won’t be seeing record heat like last year's 87° temperature and especially not any sleet like in 1990 and 2005. Additionally, 2005 also broke the record for the coldest temperature on a Thunder day, 34°.

Instead, we’re tracking rain that will come to a slow end in the early morning hours and leave spotty showers and cooler temperatures in its wake.

Around 48% of Thunder days have had rain at some point in the day, so this year's weather is not uncommon.

When you and your family are planning for the fun-filled day there are a few factors to consider, especially in regard to the weather.

First and foremost, dress in layers.

It will be in the 50s early afternoon and inch toward 60 degrees for the air show at 3 p.m. However, sky conditions won’t be perfect for flying.

A gusty, westerly breeze between 15-30 mph may impact the start time or even the acrobats' performance. That being said, the cloud deck should be around 6,000 feet which is within the criteria to fly.

By the time the fireworks kick off after sunset, it’s going to be chilly with 40s on both sides of the river.

You may want to add a blanket to your warm jacket and pants.

Keep in mind the grassy areas will be very soggy from tonight’s rain, so a tarp may be a better option to sit on.

Thankfully, blankets and tarps are allowed at the event. So are lawn chairs if you choose to go that route.

Grab your comfy shoes too, you’ll be doing a lot of walking.

Set a meeting point beforehand in case you and a member of your group get separated.

Given the big crowd Thunder Over Louisville attracts each year, cell phone coverage may not work so you can’t always rely on getting a hold of a loved one digitally.

Speaking of loved ones, officials ask that you please leave your four-legged friends at home.

Drones, tents, canopies and glass bottles are not permitted.

If you ride a bike or a scooter, you’ll be asked to lock it up at one of the designated bike parking spots.

Well, what are you waiting for? Go pack!

Together we’ll make the 35th year of Thunder Over Louisville the best one yet.

