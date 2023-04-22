'Rain or shine': Dreary rain can't stop pre-Thunder celebrations

"What's so special? The fireworks. More than that, it's the people you meet every year," Joe Cunningham, who's there with an RV, said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Friday's weather has been anything but desirable, it didn't stop Thunder-eve festivities from getting underway.

From vendors ready to cash in, to a weekend-only home right on the river and old friends meeting up, the Thunder before Thunder crowds gathered down at the Waterfront.

Inside the Thunder RV-city, campers have been setting up since Thursday.

"We got Thursday and Friday to socialize. And then we got Saturday for the festivities," Cunningham said.

For friends and strangers, they break out the good stuff: Pappy on Thunder.

Deon Washington is a toy vendor from Chicago but made the trek down for the weekend.

He said it's well worth it for vendors like him.

"They want to come out for the parade, fireworks. It's amazing brother, best time ever," Washington said.

Thousands will pack the Waterfront for tomorrow's air show and fireworks spectacle.

And, boater Chris Morris argued there's no better view than from atop his docked boat.

"This is it. There is nothing better. This is the best spot for Thunder, to view Thunder and all the city does for us to enjoy this kind of thing. It's amazing," Morris said.

He'll be here rain or shine.

"Rain or shine. Look, we got redneck plastic set up because we didn't want to get wet, so yeah, rain or shine," Morris said.

"Rain or shine, that's correct," Cunningham said. "We've had sun, we've had snow. We've had rain. We've actually had tornado warnings where we've had to take shelter."

And after a terrible tragedy of a week, this city is ready to celebrate each other.

"Hopefully we just kind of hold hands, hug each other and appreciate the moment. You know? Just bring us together," Cunningham said.

Thunder is free to the public with the purchase of a Pegasus Pin.

Pins can be purchased from retailers across the Metro, including Kroger, for $6. They can also be purchased at the event gates for $7.

The Thunder Air Show typically starts at 3 p.m. The fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.

This year, following the air show there will be a special tribute honoring the victims of last week's mass shootings at Old National Bank and Chickasaw Park in Louisville.

Food service at all vendors begins at 3 p.m.

