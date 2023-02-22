x
Thunder Over Louisville

LIST | Where to celebrate Thunder Over Louisville 2023 in Kentuckiana

Here's a list of local spots and viewing parties for you to decide how you want to watch the spectacle. Thunder over Louisville is on April 22.
Credit: Alan Stewart, Twitter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Derby season is almost upon us! 

With that comes a staple event that dates back to 1988. Dubbing itself as "the nation’s largest annual fireworks event" and "one of the top five air shows in the country", Thunder Over Louisville is an event you don't want to miss.

Returning on April 22, the event is inching closer and closer — so what are your plans?

Here's a list of local spots and viewing parties for you to decide how you want to spend the day:

Want to add a local spot or watching party to our list? Send an email to web@whas11.com with information!

Free:

*Free admission with a 2023 Pegasus Pin 

Paid:

Thunder Over Louisville VIP Rooftop Party | Waterside Parking Garage, 201 N. Brook Street

Thunder Over Louisville Dockside | Belle of Louisville, 401 W. River Road

   

Thunder Rolls! Rooftop Thunder Viewing Party | Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington Street

Fireworks and Flyovers Louisville | Joe’s Crab Shack, 131 River Road

ThunderBlast | Kentucky Science Center, 727 W. Main Street

Thunder at the Center | Kentucky Center for Performing Arts, 501 W. Main Street

  • How much?: Ranging from $29.25-$66.69
  • How long does the event last?: 2-10 p.m. 
  • What does the ticket include?: Incredible views from all three levels of The Kentucky Center building, activities for the kids, outdoor viewing space on the Belvedere, food service and concessions, live performances by Redline Performing Arts and Juggernaut Jug Band and access to restrooms
  • Click here for more information or if you'd like to purchase a ticket for this event.

Fun-der | KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza 

  • How much?: Starting at $430 for two people
  • How long does the event last?: 3-10 p.m. 
  • What does the ticket include?: Front-row, panoramic views of the fireworks and air show; dinner and dessert buffet; cash bar; DJ; photo booth/other complimentary entertainment; private restrooms; in and out privileges; and access to arena garage parking
  • Click here for more information or if you'd like to purchase a ticket for this event

Thunder at Slugger | Louisville Bats & Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main Street

Thunder Over Louisville | Lynn Family Stadium, 350 Adams Street

  • How much?: Tickets are $25 each, parking ranges from $25-$75
  • How long does the event last?: Lots open for parking and tailgating at 6 a.m., stadium gates open at 11 a.m., and stadium will remain open past 10:30 p.m. through the Racing-Portland game 
  • What does the ticket include?: Reentry to the building; access to restrooms and several family friendly games and activities at no extra charge; and food and beverages available for purchase
  • Click here for more information or if you'd like to purchase a ticket for this event

Click here for more information about Thunder Day, or click here for the official Thunder Map.

