LIST | Where to celebrate Thunder Over Louisville 2023 in Kentuckiana

Here's a list of local spots and viewing parties for you to decide how you want to watch the spectacle. Thunder over Louisville is on April 22.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Derby season is almost upon us!

With that comes a staple event that dates back to 1988. Dubbing itself as "the nation’s largest annual fireworks event" and "one of the top five air shows in the country", Thunder Over Louisville is an event you don't want to miss.

Returning on April 22, the event is inching closer and closer — so what are your plans?

Here's a list of local spots and viewing parties for you to decide how you want to spend the day:

Want to add a local spot or watching party to our list? Send an email to web@whas11.com with information!

Free:

*Free admission with a 2023 Pegasus Pin

Paid:

Thunder Over Louisville VIP Rooftop Party | Waterside Parking Garage, 201 N. Brook Street

How much? : Starts at $165 per person

: Starts at $165 per person How long does the event last? : From 2:30-10:30 p.m.

: From 2:30-10:30 p.m. What does the ticket include? : GA rooftop viewing; appetizers and dinner; complimentary bar featuring local and regional beers, specialty cocktails and more; private restrooms; and VIP tent access

: GA rooftop viewing; appetizers and dinner; complimentary bar featuring local and regional beers, specialty cocktails and more; private restrooms; and VIP tent access Click here for more information or if you'd like to purchase a ticket for this event

Thunder Over Louisville Dockside | Belle of Louisville, 401 W. River Road

How much? : $199.99 per person (free for children 4 and under)

: $199.99 per person (free for children 4 and under) How long does the event last? : 3-10 p.m.

: 3-10 p.m. What does the ticket include? : Front row seats to the air show and fireworks display, BBQ meal from City Barbeque, admission to the historic vessel with come-and-go access, and private restrooms

: Front row seats to the air show and fireworks display, BBQ meal from City Barbeque, admission to the historic vessel with come-and-go access, and private restrooms Click here for more information or if you'd like to purchase a ticket for this event

Thunder Rolls! Rooftop Thunder Viewing Party | Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington Street

How much? : Starts at $165 per person

: Starts at $165 per person How long does the event last? : 7-10:30 p.m.

: 7-10:30 p.m. What does the ticket include? : Walk-up, open bar service including Copper & Kings cocktails and highballs (beer and wine not included); passed appetizers by Chef Josh Lehman; and GA table seating

: Walk-up, open bar service including Copper & Kings cocktails and highballs (beer and wine not included); passed appetizers by Chef Josh Lehman; and GA table seating Click here for more information or if you'd like to purchase a ticket for this event

Fireworks and Flyovers Louisville | Joe’s Crab Shack, 131 River Road

How much? : Ranging from $150-$275

: Ranging from $150-$275 How long does the event last? : 3-11:30 p.m.

: 3-11:30 p.m. What does the ticket include? : Priority seating to the air show and fireworks display and a 4 course prix fixe menu of Joe's famous dishes, passed appetizers and desserts

: Priority seating to the air show and fireworks display and a 4 course prix fixe menu of Joe's famous dishes, passed appetizers and desserts Click here for more information or if you'd like to purchase a ticket for this event.

ThunderBlast | Kentucky Science Center, 727 W. Main Street

How much? : Ranging from $45-$125

: Ranging from $45-$125 How long does the event last? : 2-10 p.m.

: 2-10 p.m. What does the ticket include? : Access to the air show and fireworks display/indoor exhibit, food and drinks from local vendors, do science with their hands-on learning activities, inflatable fun in an outdoor play area, and access to indoor restrooms

: Access to the air show and fireworks display/indoor exhibit, food and drinks from local vendors, do science with their hands-on learning activities, inflatable fun in an outdoor play area, and access to indoor restrooms Click here for more information or if you'd like to purchase a ticket for this event

Thunder at the Center | Kentucky Center for Performing Arts, 501 W. Main Street

How much? : Ranging from $29.25-$66.69

: Ranging from $29.25-$66.69 How long does the event last? : 2-10 p.m.

: 2-10 p.m. What does the ticket include? : Incredible views from all three levels of The Kentucky Center building, activities for the kids, outdoor viewing space on the Belvedere, food service and concessions, live performances by Redline Performing Arts and Juggernaut Jug Band and access to restrooms

: Incredible views from all three levels of The Kentucky Center building, activities for the kids, outdoor viewing space on the Belvedere, food service and concessions, live performances by Redline Performing Arts and Juggernaut Jug Band and access to restrooms Click here for more information or if you'd like to purchase a ticket for this event.

Fun-der | KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

How much? : Starting at $430 for two people

: Starting at $430 for two people How long does the event last? : 3-10 p.m.

: 3-10 p.m. What does the ticket include? : Front-row, panoramic views of the fireworks and air show; dinner and dessert buffet; cash bar; DJ; photo booth/other complimentary entertainment; private restrooms; in and out privileges; and access to arena garage parking

: Front-row, panoramic views of the fireworks and air show; dinner and dessert buffet; cash bar; DJ; photo booth/other complimentary entertainment; private restrooms; in and out privileges; and access to arena garage parking Click here for more information or if you'd like to purchase a ticket for this event

Thunder at Slugger | Louisville Bats & Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main Street

How much? : Ranging from $30-$88

: Ranging from $30-$88 How long does the event last? : Gates open at noon, game start at 2:05 p.m.

: Gates open at noon, game start at 2:05 p.m. What does the ticket include? : A reserved seat to the baseball game, air show, postgame concert and Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show

: A reserved seat to the baseball game, air show, postgame concert and Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show Click here for more information or if you'd like to purchase a ticket for this event

Thunder Over Louisville | Lynn Family Stadium, 350 Adams Street

How much? : Tickets are $25 each, parking ranges from $25-$75

: Tickets are $25 each, parking ranges from $25-$75 How long does the event last? : Lots open for parking and tailgating at 6 a.m., stadium gates open at 11 a.m., and stadium will remain open past 10:30 p.m. through the Racing-Portland game

: Lots open for parking and tailgating at 6 a.m., stadium gates open at 11 a.m., and stadium will remain open past 10:30 p.m. through the Racing-Portland game What does the ticket include? : Reentry to the building; access to restrooms and several family friendly games and activities at no extra charge; and food and beverages available for purchase

: Reentry to the building; access to restrooms and several family friendly games and activities at no extra charge; and food and beverages available for purchase Click here for more information or if you'd like to purchase a ticket for this event

Click here for more information about Thunder Day, or click here for the official Thunder Map.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.