Full Guide | Thunder Over Louisville 2023; Everything you need to know

Here's what you need to know about traffic, safety, and the special tribute planned to honor the victims of the mass shootings in Louisville.

Before you make plans for Thunder festivities this Saturday, April 22, here’s what you need to know before you go!

The show will highlight the event's early years and how it has grown over the past 34 years.

This year's Thunder Over Louisville theme is "Through the Decades."

Thunder Over Louisville 2023 will kick off the Kentucky Derby Festival's events leading up to the 149th Kentucky Derby.

Louisville is just days away from the nation's largest annual fireworks show!

General Questions :

As in previous years, the best viewing space to catch Thunder Over Louisville will be at Waterfront Park.

There will be public viewing areas stretching from 8th Street to Clay Street north of Main Street in Kentucky, and along Riverside Drive from Ashland Park in Clarksville to Spring Street in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Do I need tickets?

Thunder is free to the public with the purchase of a Pegasus Pin.

Pins can be purchased from retailers across the Metro, including Kroger, for $6. They can also be purchased at the event gates for $7.

What time does everything start?

The Thunder Air Show typically starts are 3 p.m. The fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.

This year, following the air show there will be a special tribute honoring the victims of last week's mass shootings at Old National Bank and Chickasaw Park in Louisville.

Food service at all vendors begins at 3 p.m.

What's the weather going to be like?

The weather for Thunder has varied wildly. Officials said even if it rains, as long as it's safe to do so, they will still launch the fireworks.

In general, it gets cooler at night, so bring a blanket or a sweater if you'd like to stay warm!