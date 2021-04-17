ICYMI | 2021 Thunder Over Louisville recap and finale

What did you think of the show? Text your Thunder photos to (502) 582-7290 or use #ThunderOn11 on Twitter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thunder Over Louisville is finally here! This blog will be updated with the latest details on the air show and firework displays.

10 p.m. That's all, folks! Thunder Over Louisville 2021 has ended. What did you think of the show? Text your Thunder photos to (502) 582-7290 or use #ThunderOn11 on Twitter.

Miss the finale? Here's some of the fireworks without the music or watch it in the player above:

9:45 p.m. Thunder Over Louisville's fireworks show, the first from three separate locations across the viewing area, starts.

9:30 p.m. The first drone show in Thunder Over Louisville history starts.

9:20 p.m. Matt Younkin takes to the skies for the second time for his night air show live from Bowman field.

9 p.m. Our fireworks preshow has started live on WHAS11. Crews are giving a preview of tonight's fireworks ahead of the show at 9:45 p.m.

6 p.m. Thunder Over Louisville Air Show ends. Next up, fireworks show around 9:40 p.m. in three locations around Louisville.

5-6 p.m.

UPS all-Black crew makes Thunder Over Louisville history flying 767

Cary Venden, the man who trained the late pilot Lee Leet to fly the Tucano, is honoring Leet by participating in Thunder Over Louisville.

Scot Ames Jr. was killed February 19 during a training flight with a student when his T-38 Talon trainer jet crashed in Alabama. This crew flew in honor of Ames.

Taylorcraft performs maneuvers

P-51 REDTAIL flies in honor of Tuskegee Airmen

Boeing C-17 Globemaster III soars above Louisville

4-5 p.m.

Pilot Matt Younkin hits the skies in WWII era Twin Beech 18

UH-60 Blackhawks fly over Louisville

TBM Avenger hits the sky

4 p.m. Thunder Over Louisville Air Show starts.

Members of the Air National Guard performed a HALO jump out of a C130 during the singing of the National Anthem at the Thunder Over Louisville Air Show.

3 p.m. WHAS11 live coverage of the Thunder Over Louisville Air Show kicks off.

The air show will begin at 4 p.m. The best way to watch is by tuning into WHAS11 News.

Here are some of the aircraft you can expect to see during today's event:

