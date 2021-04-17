LIVE | WHAS kicks off coverage of 2021 Thunder Over Louisville Air Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thunder Over Louisville is finally here! This blog will be updated with the latest details on the air show and firework displays.
3 p.m. WHAS11 live coverage of the Thunder Over Louisville Air Show kicks off.
The air show will begin at 4 p.m. The best way to watch is by tuning into WHAS11 News.
Here are some of the aircraft you can expect to see during today's event:
- UH-60 BLACKHAWK
- TBM(F) AVENGER
- Boeing C-17 Globemaster III
- P-51 REDTAIL
- C-130H
- P-51 Swamp Fox
- MD Helicopters MD 500 (LMPD)
- KC-135 Stratotanker
- T-6 Texan II
- T-38 Talon
- AirBus EC-135 (Norton Helicopter)
- Super Tucano
- CH-47 Chinook
- UPS 767
- AH-64 APACHE
How are you watching Thunder Over Louisville this year? Send us your photos by texting (502) 582-7290 or use #ThunderOn11 on Twitter.
