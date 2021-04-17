x
LIVE | WHAS kicks off coverage of 2021 Thunder Over Louisville Air Show

Keep up with the latest Thunder Over Louisville details here.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thunder Over Louisville is finally here! This blog will be updated with the latest details on the air show and firework displays.

Thunder Over Louisville timeline: Air show, fireworks, where to watch

3 p.m. WHAS11 live coverage of the Thunder Over Louisville Air Show kicks off.

The air show will begin at 4 p.m. The best way to watch is by tuning into WHAS11 News.

Credit: Julie Wolf, WHAS11
Doug Proffitt and Hayley Minogue at Bowman Field behind the scenes of the Thunder Over Louisville Air Show.

Here are some of the aircraft you can expect to see during today's event:

  • UH-60 BLACKHAWK 
  • TBM(F) AVENGER 
  • Boeing C-17 Globemaster III 
  • P-51 REDTAIL 
  • C-130H 
  • P-51 Swamp Fox 
  • MD Helicopters MD 500 (LMPD)
  • KC-135 Stratotanker 
  • T-6 Texan II 
  • T-38 Talon 
  • AirBus EC-135 (Norton Helicopter)
  • Super Tucano
  • CH-47 Chinook 
  • UPS 767 
  • AH-64 APACHE 

How are you watching Thunder Over Louisville this year? Send us your photos by texting (502) 582-7290 or use #ThunderOn11 on Twitter.

