TARC, Humana offering fare-free rides to Thunder Over Louisville

According to TARC's website, five post-Thunder boarding stops have been created within downtown Louisville — most being just blocks from the Waterfront.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC and Humana are teaming up to offer fare-free rides to Thunder Over Louisville on Saturday, April 22.

According to TARC's website, five post-Thunder boarding stops have been created within downtown Louisville — most being just blocks from the Waterfront.

These stops will be available for passengers to board immediately following the event, and will be the only downtown boarding options.

TARC officials say this is in an effort to get people home "as quickly as possible."

TARC's website states an additional 68 TARC buses will be added to better serve the community because of the expected increase in passengers to the event.

A shuttle service from Shawnee Park to Union Station will also run throughout the day to accommodate the expected increase of passengers heading downtown.

TARC officials are advising passengers traveling to and from southern Indiana to be aware that after 8 p.m. buses on the following cross-river routes will not make return trips to Indiana:

#71 (Jeffersonville-Louisville-New Albany), #72 (Clarksville), #73 (West Louisville-River Ridge), and #74 (Chamberlain Ln-River Ridge)

Officials want passengers to be aware that closer to the start of the event, some regular routes may be delayed or detoured due to police barricades and heavy pedestrian traffic. They suggest planning your trip ahead of time, and knowing your post-Thunder boarding stop location before heading to the event.

In addition, due to the fare-free service being offered, officials say passengers won't be able to load fare to their MyTARC cards on the bus.

Here's the list of post-Thunder TARC boarding stop locations:

Routes going eastbound from downtown

Boarding on Market, near Floyd

#15 – Market Street (to La Grange Road)

#19 – Muhammad Ali (to Oxmoor and Lyndon)

#31 – Middletown

Boarding on Liberty, near Floyd

#17 – Bardstown Road (to Fern Creek and Sebree)

#21 – Chestnut (to Bashford Avenue)

#23 – Broadway (to Jeffersontown and Breckenridge Plaza)

#40 – Taylorsville Road

Routes going westbound from downtown

Boarding on Main, near 9th

#15 – Market Street (to Shawnee Park)

#18 – Preston (to Valley Station)

#19 – Muhammad Ali (to Park Duvall and Rockford Lane)

#21 – Chestnut (to Shawnee Park)

#23 – Broadway (to Shawnee Park)

#43 – Portland/Poplar Level (to 32nd & Portland Loop)

Routes going southbound from downtown

Boarding on 6th, near Chestnut

#4 – Fourth Street (to Iroquois Park and Southland Park)

#6 – Sixth Street (via Central to Auburndale)

#63 – Crums Lane (to West Pages Lane)

Boarding on 1st, near Muhammad Ali

#2 – Second Street (to Airport and UPS)

#28 – Preston (to Okolona – Outer Loop Plaza)

#43 – Portland/Poplar Level (to Fern Creek)

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.