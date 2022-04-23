'I have a lot of excitement with Thunder!' Southern Indiana campers excited for the big show

Some people have watched the show for decades. Now, they have set down roots at the Water Tower Square RV Lot for the next two days.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — All eyes will be on the sky Saturday! Are you ready for the show?

It's going to be the hottest Thunder on record in more than 30 years, with thousands expected in attendance.

WHAS11 headed to southern Indiana and spoke to some happy campers.

People there are die-hard Thunder fans; some have watched the show for decades. Now, they have set down roots at the Water Tower Square RV Lot for the next two days.

If Ken Alexander of southern Indiana could see Thunder Over Louisville every day, he probably would.

"I have a lot of excitement with Thunder! I've always. I'm a kid at heart,” Alexander said. “I can't wait. Light them off!”

Him and Tina and David Hoffman have been watching the show for 30 years. It's their first time parked in the RV lot. It was a task that proved just a little difficult, but worth it.

“Tight fit, but it's a lot of fun,” David said.

They didn't go at it alone; they brought along friends who drove in all the way from Colorado.

"We've been here three years ago and we had a blast with it,” the Hoffman's friend Tim Page said.

After that, the Thunder as we know it took two years off due to COVID.

The group said it's not just the show that attracts them, but Kentuckiana itself.

"That southern hospitality. We just love that, love the people here,” another friend Jeff Page said. “It's just really nice to be here."

Ron Hickman traveled with Tim and Jeff Page the first time they visited for Thunder.

"Up there we have mountains and small streams, small rivers, I mean huge rivers here, it's amazing,” Hickman said. “It's not something we get to see every day."

Just across the lot, a lively Bardstown group said they take trips in their RVs together five or more times a year. They’ve been coming to Thunder for about 15 years.

"First of all, we load up the refrigerator with as much food as we can get in, and we do have some refreshments we put in there too,” John Kelley said. “We're from Bardstown, so you might guess what kind of refreshments we have in our RVs. Bourbon capital of the world.”

No Thunder is ever the same, and that's not just the fireworks, but the weather as well.

Campers had fun stories to share.

"We came down here and all of the sudden the rain turned into snow,” David recalled. “It was a miserable year that year, but hey, the fireworks are still the fireworks."

But with more than 80 degrees on the forecast, they all are jumping for joy.

However, it’s important to monitor water intake. U of L doctors said to be aware of how long you are in the sun and how much water you and your children are drinking.

You can bring a cooler with water and should drink at least a couple of ounces of water every 15 minutes. There are also seven first aid stations being set up, along with water stations.

