Aircraft returns for Planes of Thunder Static Display for first time in over 20 years

The Thunder aircraft are returning Sunday for a static presentation at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in honor of their 75th Air Force anniversary.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in over 20 years, fans will be able to see the aircraft from Thunder up close and personal.

According to a press release from the Kentucky Derby Festival, the Planes of Thunder Static Display will be at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Air Force and the Air National Guard.

“This year’s air show will showcase many aircraft we have not seen here at Thunder,” said Lt. Colonel Josh Ketterer, director of operations for the 165th Airlift Squadron and director of air operations for Thunder Over Louisville. “It is the pleasure of the Kentucky Air National Guard and Kentucky National Guard to serve our community in any way, and Thunder is a special way for us to do that.”

Guests need to register their spots as soon as possible. Guests can only access the event through parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Lot J. Shuttle passes are $10, and children 6 and under are free the release said.

