Where was the firework waterfall at Thunder Over Louisville?

Turns out, it has actually been gone for five years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The firework waterfall at Thunder Over Louisville has been a favorite for decades.

But this year, it was absent from the show.

So what happened to the waterfall of fireworks off the 2nd Street Bridge?

Turns out, it has actually been gone for five years. The last time the waterfall happened off the Clark Memorial Bridge was in 2018.

A Derby Festival spokesperson said they stopped the waterfall for two reasons:

It was the most smoke producer, and that smoke ended up blocking the view of the rest of the fireworks.

The bridge was being painted after 2018's Thunder Over Louisville, and they wanted to protect the paint from being destroyed.

Now, they're working to recreate the waterfall effect in a different way so it can be used in future Thunder Over Louisville shows.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.