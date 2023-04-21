'We just appreciate everyone's cooperation': Coast Guard gives safety advice ahead of Thunder

There are several things you must do before hitting the water Saturday, including wearing a life jacket.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Despite the weather, boaters are heading to the Ohio River, reserving their spots for Thunder Over Louisville.

Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley reiterated that it will make sure all goes according to plan on the water.

The Coast Guard said there are several things you must do before hitting the water Saturday, including wearing a life jacket and checking your boat to make sure you have all the proper gear.

“Make sure your boat plug is in, so you don't start taking on water,” Lt. Steve Leighty said.

And despite the celebratory nature of Thunder Over Louisville, just like you shouldn't drink and drive on the road, Leighty reminds people the rules are the same on the water.

Lt. Michael Frank-Rose said the most common mistake he sees boaters make is running their battery down.

“Individuals will anchor during the fireworks show and forget to either turn their boat off or leave it running to ensure that their battery is charged,” he said.

As for a challenge the Coast Guard has faced in the past - communication.

“Because different agencies use different frequencies, but recently we've been able to come together and get on the same frequency so everyone can talk to each other,” Leighty said.

Now he said the 20-odd agencies assisting the Coast Guard will be able to coordinate and communicate from all vantage points.

So what should boaters expect? Leighty said the plan is the same as last year.

Boaters cannot anchor past the Big Four Bridge

A no entry zone is set from the McAlpine Lock and Dam to 200 yards up river of the Big Four.

The navigable channel is designated as the zone between the Kentucky shoreline and center line of the river.

“We just appreciate everyone's cooperation to heed those warnings and advice to make sure everybody has a safe Thunder,” Leighty said.

Plus, safety doesn't stop once the final firework goes off. He asked people to take their time and not rush back to the marina.

Leighty also advised boaters to turn on their navigation lights because it will be dark.

