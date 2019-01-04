LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The lineup for the Thunder air show includes F-15s, F-16s, A-10s, F-18s, a B-52, and C-130 along with warbirds, civilian acts and parachute teams.

“Thunder has one of the top air shows in the country, and this year’s line-up is one you don’t want to miss,” said Mike Berry, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO. “A big thanks to the Kentucky Air National Guard, Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and Bowman Field. Without their support, we couldn’t put on an air show of this caliber – or have a place to put all those planes.”

RELATED: Spring Fashion Show previews the newest Derby styles

Some of the acts performing are the U.S. Navy F/A-18 Tac Demo Team, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, and the 123rd Kentucky Air National Guard. New to the Air Show this year is Trojan Thunder, a six-ship team of T-28 Trojans, who fly overhead in aerial formations with a backdrop of noise from the nine-cylinder Curtiss-Wright engines; as well as the Swamp Fox P-51 Mustang.

Other acts set to perform are Billy Werth, Matt Younkin’s Twin Beech 18, KC Flight Formation Team with their red, white and blue smoke, Lee Leet and many more.

RELATED: GUIDE: 2019 Thunder Over Louisville

Below is a complete list of the acts and their times as of April 12:

12:30 – 2:30 PM BANNER TOWS Begin on both sides of river

2:00 PM – Olivia and Lindsey Henken perform on the Miller Lite Music Stage inside the Thunder Chow Wagon

2:30 PM – 11 PM OHIO RIVER CLOSED TO COMMERCIAL TRAFFIC FOR AIR SHOW

3:00 PM – F-16 – Show Opening

3:08 PM – U.S. Army Golden Knights

3:28 PM – Trojan Thunder: T-28

3:40 PM – Lee Leet: Super Tucano

3:52 PM – CF-18: 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron Cold Lake, Royal Canadian Air Force

4:00 PM – CT-142 Gonzo: 402 Squadron Winnipeg, Royal Canadian Air Force

4:06 PM – Canadian CH-130

4:10 PM – CT-155 Hawk: 419 Squadron Cold Lake, Royal Canadian Air Force

4:18 PM – KC Flight: RV-4 Color Smoke trails

4:30 PM – C-17: 157th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base, West Virginia

4:34 PM – Billy Werth: Pitts S2C

4:46 PM – C-130 J & 123rd Airlift Wing, STS HALO

4:54 PM– Matt Younkin Twin Beech

5:06 PM – C-130H: 123rd Airlift Wing, KYANG, Air Drop

5:14 PM – Swampfox P-51 Mustang Demo

5:24 PM – LMPD Air Operations

5:39 PM – CH-60

5:47 PM – A-10 Thunderbolt, 163 Fighter Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard

5:49 PM – B-52: 2nd Bomb Wing Barksdale U.S. Air Force Base, Louisiana

6:09 PM – UPS -747-8

6:19 PM – AH-1/UH-1: HMLA 773 Marine Raider Helicopter Squadron Demo

6:29 PM – F/A-18: VFA-106 Super Hornet Tac Demo, U.S. Navy

6:44 PM – Legacy Flight

6:54 PM – HC-130: Patrick Air Force Base, Florida

6:59 PM – MH-53

7:04 PM – Acemaker T-33: Greg Coyler

7:16 PM – T-38

7:20 PM – C-17: 445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio

7:24 PM – F-15C: 159th Fighter Wing Louisiana Air National Guard

7:29 PM – Trojan Thunder: T-28

7:41 PM – Billy Werth: Pitts S2C

7:53 PM – T-6: 71st Flying Training Wing Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma

7:57 PM – Carbon Cub & Barges

8:27 PM – KC Flight: RV-4 Color Smoke trails

8:39 PM – U.S. Army Golden Knights

8:59 PM – Matt Younkin Twin Beech

9:00 – 9:10 PM Meijer Moment (Thunder Fans Help Light Up the Waterfront)

9:11 PM – American Flags

9:30 PM Boom! Fireworks!