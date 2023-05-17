'The Big Stomp' festival returns to Louisville this summer

The nation’s first music festival to focus on mental health will return in August.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The nation's first music festival to focus on mental health is returning to Louisville this summer.

The Big Stomp 2023 will take place at Jones Field near Parkland's Turkey Run park on Aug. 18 and 18.

The annual family friendly event will feature more than 30 acts including funk outfit Lettuce, indie folk virtuoso Bahamas and American rock band The Heartless Bastards.

For two days, more than 30 musical acts will perform across three stages.

The Transmit Treehouse stage will feature house music, techno, dubstep, drum & bass, electro, acid and trance, creating an immersive dance experience nestled in the woods.

Click here for the full lineup of musical acts at The Big Stomp.

As well as music, this two-day festival also offers a full slate activities that support mental health and wellbeing.

The Big Stomp began as an annual outreach event for the Pete Foundation, an organization dedicated to destigmatizing mental health and expanding access to mental health crisis intervention.

The event is meant to be an immersive community experience geared toward fostering a more open and thoughtful conversation around mental health.

Merging entertainment and education, fans will not only enjoy two days of live music, local food and beverage, but also have the opportunity to learn about healthy habits, practices, and mindfulness.

Some wellness activities offered at The Big Stomp include working with therapy dog, morning yoga and dance party, meditation using silent disco headphones, and even a hammock relax space.

Click here for a full list of activities and events focused around mental health and wellbeing at The Big Stomp.

Tickets for The Big Stomp are on sale now. Two-day weekend passes start at $69 and weekend youth passes (guests age 10-18) are $45. From every youth ticket sold, $10 will benefit Norton Children’s.

For more ticket details and information on camping, check out The Big Stomp's website.

The annual event, formerly and affectionately known as PeteFest, now in its seventh year, was founded as an extension of The Pete Foundation’s work to destigmatize mental health and provide awareness of much-needed community resources.

The foundation was created by the Jones family following the loss of their 23-year-old son, Pete in 2016.

