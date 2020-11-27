'Gobble Grease Toss' | Here's a healthy way to dispose of your Thanksgiving cooking oil

The Gobble Grease Toss is a healthy way for people in Lexington to dispose of leftover oil from all the holiday cooking.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — City officials in Lexington is having a post-Thanksgiving event to help citizens properly dispose of cooking oil.

The Gobble Grease Toss was at the Redwood Cooperative School on Crestwood Drive. Anyone with oil from their holiday feast is given the opportunity to it off, with no limit on amounts.

The event runs until 2:00 p.m. Friday and is reserved for only people who live in Lexington city limits.

The grease will be recycled, a news release states. The city said it's their way of going green on Black Friday.

The city plans to release information about their upcoming holiday lights recycling drive.

We'll update the story when that information is provided.