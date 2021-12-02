St. Patrick's Parade Louisville creates celebration supporting local businesses amid COVID-19

In lieu of an annual parade, "Blarney on Baxter" gives participants a "passport" to punch when supporting local sponsors to receive prizes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Louisville (AOH), the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade held in the Highlands has been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the organization is still celebrating the holiday with a twist. Instead of a parade, there will be a "passport" that fans punch with a purchase of a meal at parade sponsor locations.

If no food is purchased at sponsored locations, a $15 purchase may substitute as a punch. Additionally, participants may earn a bonus punch if two pints of either Guinness or Miller Lite is ordered.

The "Blarney on Baxter" celebration helps local businesses and charities directly supported by the AOH.

Once a passport is complete, participants need to drop them off at "Hibernian Hall" on St. Patrick's Day (March 13) from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. to receive a St. Patrick's parade collector's pint glass and admission to a drawing for premium prize buckets from the parade's sponsors.

"Blarney on Baxter" passport celebration begins Feb. 17 and lasts through March 13.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.