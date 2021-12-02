x
St. Patrick's Parade Louisville creates celebration supporting local businesses amid COVID-19

In lieu of an annual parade, "Blarney on Baxter" gives participants a "passport" to punch when supporting local sponsors to receive prizes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Louisville (AOH), the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade held in the Highlands has been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

However, the organization is still celebrating the holiday with a twist. Instead of a parade, there will be a "passport" that fans punch with a purchase of a meal at parade sponsor locations. 

If no food is purchased at sponsored locations, a $15 purchase may substitute as a punch. Additionally, participants may earn a bonus punch if two pints of either Guinness or Miller Lite is ordered.

The "Blarney on Baxter" celebration helps local businesses and charities directly supported by the AOH. 

Once a passport is complete, participants need to drop them off at "Hibernian Hall" on St. Patrick's Day (March 13) from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. to receive a St. Patrick's parade collector's pint glass and admission to a drawing for premium prize buckets from the parade's sponsors. 

The annual parade pins and shirts can be purchased online and all proceeds go to local charities. 

"Blarney on Baxter" passport celebration begins Feb. 17 and lasts through March 13. 

For more information on passports and participating sponsors, click here. 

