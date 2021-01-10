LIST: Road closures for St. James Court Art Show this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. James Court Art Show is returning for 2021, which means that several roads around Old Louisville will be closed this weekend.
The art show will be held from Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 3. Admission is free.
Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) provided a list of road closures and no parking zones - here are the areas that will be affected:
Street Closures - 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 until 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
- Alley between Third Street and Fourth Street from Magnolia Street to Hill Street
- Alley between Fourth Street and St. James Court from Magnolia Street to Hill Street
- R Chin Alley from Sixth Street to Hill Street
- Saint James Court from Magnolia Street to Hill Street
- Magnolia Street from Third Street to Sixth Street
- Gaulbert Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street
- Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Hill Street
- Sixth Street & Levering Alley
- Sixth Street & Levering Street
No parking areas
1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 until 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
- Park Avenue (south side) from Fourth Street to Sixth Street
- Gaulbert Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street
- From 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30 until 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 3
- Saint James Court from Magnolia Street to Hill Street
- Magnolia Street from Third Street to Levering Street
1:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 until 10:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
- Third Street (west side) from Park Avenue to Hill Street
- Third Street (east side) from Burnett Magnolia to Hill Street
- Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Hill Street
- Sixth Street (east side) from Park Avenue to Hill Street
9:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
- Hill Street from Second Street to Sixth Street
- Fourth Street (east side) from Hill Street to Gaulbert Avenue
The north side of Hill Street from 2nd St. to 6th St. will be restricted to handicapped parking.
Handicap Parking Areas
- North lanes of Hill Street between 3rd and St. James Court from 9:00 a.m. on Friday to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.
- East side of 6th Street near Magnolia along Central Park from 8:00 a.m. on Thursday to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.
NOTE: No Handicap Parking at St. James Court and Fountain Court (across from the fountain on the east side of the street.)
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.