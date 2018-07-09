The Louisville Ballet's premiere of “Romeo and Juliet” will take the stage Friday night at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

The show kicks off the Center's "Season of Romance" series. The modern take on the classic Shakespearean tragedy will feature new dances, a new set, and new costumes.

The performance will be the first show at the Kentucky Center since a three-alarm fire caused extensive damage to the building in early June.

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s 2p.m. performance. To buy tickets and see more upcoming events at the Kentucky Center, visit kentuckycenter.org.

