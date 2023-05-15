Poorcastle returns to Breslin Park for 10th year

Poorcastle is May 19 through May 21 this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Poorcastle returns for its 10th year this weekend.

Known as being "a festival for the rest of us," Poorcastle started back in 2013, and it brings together hundreds of musicians, local businesses, artists and vendors for the community to enjoy according to the website.

All proceeds benefit youth-based music organizations like The Louisville Leopard Percussionists, AMPED and Out Loud Louisville.

According to the website, this year's festival starts at 1 p.m. Friday and goes until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $15-$35 and can be found here.

Friday's lineup:

Stuart Wicke Band

Bungalow Betty

So It Was

Plastic Bubble

Overchoice

Lady Pyramid

Howell Dawdy

Mr. Please

RMLLW2LLZ

Phourist & The Photons

Dream Eye Color Wheel

Twin Limb

Saturday's lineup:

Kathryn Brooks

Lux

Justla

Isolation Tank Ensemble

Plastics

The Daddy Sisters

Phatshayn

Thee Tabs

Feral Vices

Cleezy Picasso

White Woolly

Turbo Nut

Sunday's lineup:

Haydee Canovas

Falling Tree Way

Future Fossils

Drift City

Galactic Spectre

Mike Bandanna

Proles

Annapurna

YNGBNDZ

QWERTY

Pleaser

Kiana & Sun Kings

