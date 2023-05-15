Poorcastle returns to Breslin Park for 10th year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Poorcastle returns for its 10th year this weekend.
Known as being "a festival for the rest of us," Poorcastle started back in 2013, and it brings together hundreds of musicians, local businesses, artists and vendors for the community to enjoy according to the website.
All proceeds benefit youth-based music organizations like The Louisville Leopard Percussionists, AMPED and Out Loud Louisville.
According to the website, this year's festival starts at 1 p.m. Friday and goes until 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $15-$35 and can be found here.
Friday's lineup:
- Stuart Wicke Band
- Bungalow Betty
- So It Was
- Plastic Bubble
- Overchoice
- Lady Pyramid
- Howell Dawdy
- Mr. Please
- RMLLW2LLZ
- Phourist & The Photons
- Dream Eye Color Wheel
- Twin Limb
Saturday's lineup:
- Kathryn Brooks
- Lux
- Justla
- Isolation Tank Ensemble
- Plastics
- The Daddy Sisters
- Phatshayn
- Thee Tabs
- Feral Vices
- Cleezy Picasso
- White Woolly
- Turbo Nut
Sunday's lineup:
- Haydee Canovas
- Falling Tree Way
- Future Fossils
- Drift City
- Galactic Spectre
- Mike Bandanna
- Proles
- Annapurna
- YNGBNDZ
- QWERTY
- Pleaser
- Kiana & Sun Kings
