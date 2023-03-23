'We invite everyone to join in the effort': Party for the Planet returns to Louisville Zoo

This month-long celebration highlights the Earth. Each weekend, the zoo will host a different conservation organization to offer ways to help the environment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Zoo’s annual celebration Party for the Planet: A Month-Long Celebration of the Earth will be in full swing on April 1!

This month-long celebration highlights the Earth. Each weekend, the zoo will host a different conservation organization to offer ways for guests to help our environment.

The celebration, sponsored by LG&E and KU Foundation, will feature organizations and programs that help the air, water, land and animals.

Officials say guests will be able to enjoy animal presentations, keeper talks, as well as tips and suggestions to help protect wildlife and wild places.

"Party for the Planet provides the perfect opportunity to help better the bond between people and our planet, with recycling weekends and deeply discounted admission for everyone to come learn the many ways they can help promote and protect wildlife and wild places," Dan Maloney, Louisville Zoo director, said.

Here's all the events the zoo is hosting:

Recycling weekends; April 1-2, 8-9, 15-6 and 22-23

Louisville ZooPoopyDoo Compost Sales; April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and May 13

Fun Day Mondays; April 10, 17, 24

Trashformation Winners Announced; April 22

Earth Day Observed at the Zoo; April 30

“Wildlife needs everyone to thrive, and we invite everyone to join in the effort," Maloney said.

