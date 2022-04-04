Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock

The motion picture academy in a statement called Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars “unacceptable and harmful.”

LOS ANGELES — The motion picture academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

The move comes after a meeting of the academy's Board of Governors to discuss a response to Smith's actions.

The academy in a statement called Smith's actions “unacceptable and harmful.”

Smith pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting and said he would accept any punishment the academy handed down.

An email sent to representatives for Smith seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Smith in a statement released last Friday he would "accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable."

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work,” his statement said. “I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

“Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,” Smith concluded in the statement.