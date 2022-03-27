Why are celebrities donning blue ribbons during the Oscars?

In previous years, those who attend the show or walk the red carpet are known for supporting various causes. This year was no different.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Oscars red carpet is known for its glitz and glamour with many celebrities making a statement with their fashions.

In previous years, those who attend the show or walk the red carpet are known for supporting various causes.

This year, attendees of the Oscars were seen wearing blue ribbons, but what did it mean?

They were supporting the millions of refugees displaced following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The hashtag on the ribbon read "#WithRefugees."

The ribbons were seen on celebrities including actress Jamie Lee Curtis and award-winning songwriter Diane Warren.

Actor Sean Penn had called for a boycott of the Oscars if Ukrainian President Volodymyr wasn’t given the opportunity to speak at the show.

Penn also vowed to “smelt” his awards if that didn’t happen.

The Time's Up movement was another cause many Oscars attendees supported in 2018. That movement raised awareness of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.

