Here are 11 Oscar-worthy quotes from past shows

Acceptance speeches are some of the most fascinating moments during the annual Oscars telecast. Here are some quotes you may remember from previous years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Academy Awards is celebrating its 94th years and WHAS11 has picked out some of the memorable quotes from speeches of actors and actresses that have graced the stage while accepting the coveted award.

(Best Supporting Actress, Ghost, 1991)

As a little kid, I lived in the projects, and you're the people I watched. You're the people...who made me want to be an actor. I'm so proud to be here."

(Best Supporting Actor, Syriana, 2006)

“We are a little bit out of touch in Hollywood every once in a while, I think. It’s probably a good thing. We’re the one who talked about AIDS when it was just being whispered and we talked about civil rights when it wasn’t really popular…. This Academy, this group of people gave Hattie McDaniel an Oscar in 1939 when Blacks were still sitting in the backs of theaters. I’m proud to be part of this Academy – proud to be part of the community and proud to be out of touch.”

(Best Supporting Actress, If Beale Street Could Talk, 2019)

“To be standing here, representing one of the greatest artist of our time, James Baldwin. It’s a little surreal. James Baldwin birthed this baby and Barry [Jenkins], you nurtured her, you surrounded her with so much love and support…so it appropriate for me to be standing here. I’m an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone.”

(Best Supporting Actor, Whiplash, 2015)

“Call your mom. Call your dad. If you’re lucky enough to have a parent or two alive on this planet, call ‘em. Don’t text, don’t email – call them on the phone, tell them you love them and thank them and listen to them for as long as they want to talk to you.”

(Best Supporting Actress, Precious, 2010)

“I would like to thank the Academy for showing that it can be about the performance and not the politics. I would like to this Miss Hattie McDaniel for enduring all she had to so that I would not have to… sometimes you have to forego doing what’s popular in order to do what’s right.”

(Best Supporting Actor, Good Will Hunting, 1997)

“I wanna thank my father, up there – the man who – when I said I wanted to be an actor he said, ‘wonderful just have a back up profession like welding.’”

(Best Actress, Nomadland, 2021)

“I have no words. My voice is in my sword. We know the sword is our work and I like work. Thank you for knowing that.”

(Best Actor, Training Day, 2002)

"I'll always be chasing you, Sidney [Poitier]. I'll always be following in your footsteps. There's nothing I would rather do, sir."

(Best Actress, Erin Brokovich, 2001)

“Sir, you’re doing a great job, but you’re so quick with that stick, so why don’t you sit, ‘cause I may never be here again.” - on speech time limits

(Best Actor, The Joker, 2021)

“Whether we’re talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we’re talking about the fight against the belief, one nation, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity.”

(Best Actress, Monster’s Ball, 2002)

“This moment is so much bigger than me. It’s for every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened.”

