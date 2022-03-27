x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Oscars

Here are 11 Oscar-worthy quotes from past shows

Acceptance speeches are some of the most fascinating moments during the annual Oscars telecast. Here are some quotes you may remember from previous years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Academy Awards is celebrating its 94th years and WHAS11 has picked out some of the memorable quotes from speeches of actors and actresses that have graced the stage while accepting the coveted award.

Whoopi Goldberg

(Best Supporting Actress, Ghost, 1991)

As a little kid, I lived in the projects, and you're the people I watched. You're the people...who made me want to be an actor. I'm so proud to be here."

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Whoopi Goldberg holds her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, won for her role in "Ghost," in Los Angeles in this March 26, 1991 photo. Goldberg's Oscar statuette was stolen after it was sent out for cleaning, but was recovered Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2002, the academy said. (AP Photo/ Bob Galbraith)

George Clooney

(Best Supporting Actor, Syriana, 2006)

“We are a little bit out of touch in Hollywood every once in a while, I think. It’s probably a good thing. We’re the one who talked about AIDS when it was just being whispered and we talked about civil rights when it wasn’t really popular…. This Academy, this group of people gave Hattie McDaniel an Oscar in 1939 when Blacks were still sitting in the backs of theaters. I’m proud to be part of this Academy – proud to be part of the community and proud to be out of touch.”

Credit: AP Photos
George Clooney accepts the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work in "Syriana" at the 78th Academy Awards, Los Angeles, California 2006

Regina King

(Best Supporting Actress, If Beale Street Could Talk, 2019)

“To be standing here, representing one of the greatest artist of our time, James Baldwin. It’s a little surreal. James Baldwin birthed this baby and Barry [Jenkins], you nurtured her, you surrounded her with so much love and support…so it appropriate for me to be standing here. I’m an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone.” 

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Regina King presents the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

J.K. Simmons

(Best Supporting Actor, Whiplash, 2015)

“Call your mom. Call your dad. If you’re lucky enough to have a parent or two alive on this planet, call ‘em. Don’t text, don’t email – call them on the phone, tell them you love them and thank them and listen to them for as long as they want to talk to you.” 

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
J.K. Simmons, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for “Whiplash”, attends the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Mo'Nique

(Best Supporting Actress, Precious, 2010)

“I would like to thank the Academy for showing that it can be about the performance and not the politics. I would like to this Miss Hattie McDaniel for enduring all she had to so that I would not have to… sometimes you have to forego doing what’s popular in order to do what’s right.” 

Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Mo'Nique accepts the Oscar for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire? at the 82nd Academy Awards Sunday, March 7, 2010, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Robin Williams

(Best Supporting Actor, Good Will Hunting, 1997)

“I wanna thank my father, up there – the man who – when I said I wanted to be an actor he said, ‘wonderful just have a back up profession like welding.’” 

Credit: (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)
Robin Williams

Frances McDormand

(Best Actress, Nomadland, 2021)

“I have no words. My voice is in my sword. We know the sword is our work and I like work. Thank you for knowing that.”

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Frances McDormand accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the Oscars in Los Angeles. McDormand asked all the women nominees in the room to stand, and instructed Hollywood to tell their stories. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Denzel Washington

(Best Actor, Training Day, 2002)

"I'll always be chasing you, Sidney [Poitier]. I'll always be following in your footsteps. There's nothing I would rather do, sir."

Credit: AP Photos
Denzel Washington wins best actor for Training Day during the 2002 Academy Awards.

Julia Roberts

(Best Actress, Erin Brokovich, 2001)

“Sir, you’re doing a great job, but you’re so quick with that stick, so why don’t you sit, ‘cause I may never be here again.” - on speech time limits 

Credit: AP
Julia Roberts reacts after winning the Oscar for best actress in a leading role for the film "Erin Brockovich," during the 73rd annual Academy Awards Sunday March 25, 2001 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Joaquin Phoenix

(Best Actor, The Joker, 2021)

“Whether we’re talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we’re talking about the fight against the belief, one nation, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity.”

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Actor Joaquin Phoenix arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Halle Berry

(Best Actress, Monster’s Ball, 2002)

“This moment is so much bigger than me. It’s for every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened.”

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this March 24, 2002 file photo, actress Halle Berry cries as she accepts the Oscar for best actress for the film "Monster's Ball" at the 74th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Berry became the first African-American woman to win a best actress Oscar. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, file)

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

Related Articles

In Other News

Oscars 2022: 10 fun facts about the Academy Awards