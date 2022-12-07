Louisville nonprofit to host first annual 'Winter Wonderland' at Shawnee Park

This free, drive-thru experience features over 200,000 LED lights will take place from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — OneWest is hosting its first annual Winter Wonderland at Shawnee Park this holiday season!

This free, drive-thru experience features over 200,000 LED lights and will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18. Car lines will form at 4501 W. Broadway.

“We are thrilled to finally put this event into action,” Jessica Jackson, Shawnee resident and OneWest Board member, said. “It’s been something we have been planning for several years now, and we are excited to share it with the city of Louisville."



The event's theme is ‘A Season of Peace’.

"OneWest is looking forward to everyone in the community coming together in harmony and celebration," Jackson said.

The organization is looking for event volunteers. Those interested can sign up for a shift by clicking here.

