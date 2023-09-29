'I love the different unique aspects of each neighborhood': Louisville sees flurry of fall festivals

Saturday not only has several long-running Oktoberfest's lined up, but its also returning to downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's German heritage is strong, and the Oktoberfest's around the city are just as fun.

"So you're going to be downtown, just in the heart of the really cool historic district on Main Street," John Ronayn, co-founder of the Louisville Ale Trail, said. "Historically, there has been a downtown Oktoberfest celebration, Strassenfest, [which] ran from 1970 to about 1994."

Ronayn took it upon himself, along with other breweries, to partner with the city this year.

"We thought 'Steins on Main' would be a good way to just kind of sum up what you're going to experience during the event," he said.

Steins on Main will take place at 625 Main Street, in a lot behind the Muhammad Ali Center.

"There'll be Stein hoisting, there will be a yodeling contest, a costume contest, we will have excellent German inspired food," Ronayn said.

The event will feature seven different breweries' versions of an Oktoberfest lager.

"I love the different unique aspects of each neighborhood and when they put on something, an affair or an event," Amy Scott, a Louisville resident, said.

Scott and her sister, Loring Freeman, plan to head to Oktoberfest Saturday but found themselves in Paristown, Friday, for its art festival.

"Well, I try not to spend money because I'm a starving artist," Freeman joked.

Here are some of the Oktoberfest's happening Saturday

Our Lady of Lourdes Oktoberfest

Serving German food and several beers, this Catholic church is holding true to St. Matthew's German heritage according to their website. From 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 508 Breckinridge Lane, little ones can enjoy the bounce houses while everyone else can try to Beat the Dealer.

Steins on Main

The Louisville Downtown Partnership, Pouisville Ale Trail and Against the Grain Brewery are coming together for the first Oktoberfest in downtown Louisville called Steins on Main according to their website. From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at RePurposed, or 615 W. Main Street, there will be German food, games, contests and music.

This free event will also support the Coalition for the Homeless.

Oktoberfest Party at Holsopple

Holsopple Brewery is inviting the community to its Oktoberfest Party from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 30 at 8023 Catherine Lane, Unit 105 according to a news release. There will be games, prizes and costumes.

Volkfest

Happening from noon to 8 p.m. on Sept. 30 at 636 Barret Avenue, the folks at Mile Wide will be offering some drinks for special prices, and will have festive beverages like an apple cider mocktail according to a news release. They'll also have a petting zoo by Famer Steve's Mobile Petting Zoo from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

