Oktoberfests, festivals around Kentucky

From beer to bounce houses to petting zoos, there's a little something for everyone on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's German heritage is strong, and the Oktoberfest's around the city are just as fun.

Saturday not only has several long-running Oktoberfest's lined up, but its also returning to downtown Louisville.

Our Lady of Lourdes Oktoberfest

Serving German food and several beers, this Catholic church is holding true to St. Matthew's German heritage according to their website. From 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 508 Breckinridge Lane, little ones can enjoy the bounce houses while everyone else can try to Beat the Dealer.

Downtown's Inaugural Oktoberfest, "Steins on Main"

The Louisville Downtown Partnership, Pouisville Ale Trail and Against the Grain Brewery are coming together for the first Oktoberfest in downtown Louisville called Steins on Main according to their website. From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at RePurposed, or 615 W. Main Street, there will be German food, games, contests and music.

This free event will also support the Coalition for the Homeless.

Oktoberfest Party at Holsopple

Holsopple Brewery is inviting the community to its Oktoberfest Party from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 8023 Catherine Lane, Unit 105 according to a news release. There will be games, prizes and costumes.

PBSF Fall Festival Chili Cook-Off

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 800 Baxter Avenue, Pitbulls of St. Francis Dog Rescue will host different events as part of a fundraiser: a chili cook-off ($20 entry fee), a pumpkin dessert contest ($10 entry fee), a pumpkin carving contest ($15 entry per team), face painting and a photo booth ($10 per photo).

Heartland Fall Festival

This all day event in downtown Elizabethtown has something everyone in the family would enjoy, from a petting zoo to pickleball to a country music concert. To find where all the events are happening in the town, click here.

The first Paristown Fall Festival is happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 731 Brent Street Saturday and several art vendors will be present. Admission is free for all ages.

Volkfest

Happening from noon to 8 p.m. at 636 Barret Avenue, the folks at Mile Wide will be offering some drinks for special prices, and will have festive beverages like an apple cider mocktail according to a news release. They'll also have a petting zoo by Famer Steve's Mobile Petting Zoo from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

