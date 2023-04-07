NuLu's First Friday features extended hours, discounts, plant swap

People will be able to shop a little longer and eat a little later during NuLu First Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In case you and your friends or significant other are looking for something to do on Friday nights, try checking out the NuLu neighborhood!

On the first Friday of every month, select NuLu businesses and restaurants will have extended hours to encourage people to visit the area for their event, "First Friday."

Friday, April 7 is the neighborhood's second First Friday of the year, the first one was Friday, March 3.

bar Vetti (727 E. Market St.)

Open until 11:00 p.m.

Bloomed Roots (746 E. Market St.)

Open with extended hours until 7:00 p.m.

The Craftery (823 E. Market St. Suite 102)

Open until 10:00 p.m.

The Dog Shop (815 E. Market St.)

Open with extended hours until 9:00 p.m.

Feast BBQ (909 E. Market St. #100)

Open until 10:00 p.m.

Flying Axes (610 Nanny Goat Strut.)

Open until 11:00 p.m.

Garner Narrative (642 E. Market St.)

Open with extended hours until 9:00 p.m.

Grind (829 E. Market St.)

Open until 10:00 p.m.

Macaron Bar (707 E. Market St.)

Open with extended hours until 9:00 p.m.

Mahonia (822 E. Market St.)

Open with extended hours until 8:00 p.m. with a plant swap starting at 6:00 p.m.

Mamili (826 E. Main St. #102)

Open with extended hours until 7:00 p.m.with 20% off your full-price purchase

*some exclusions apply.

Muth's Candies (630 E. Market St.)

Open with extended hours until 9:00 p.m.

Nouvelle Bar & Bottle (214 S. Clay St.)

Open until 11:00 p.m.

Pappy & Company (843 E. Market St.)

Open until 9:00 p.m.

Peace of the Earth (801 E. Market St.)

Open with extended hours until 8:00 p.m.

Red Tree (701 E. Market St.)

Open with extended hours until 9:00 p.m.

Revelry Boutique + Gallery (742 E. Market St.)

Open with extended hours until 9:00 p.m.

Royals Hot Chicken (736 E. Market St.)

Open until 10:00 p.m.

Six Sisters Boutique (804 E. Market St.)

Open with extended hours until 9:00 p.m. with 20% off all day, excluding fascinators.

TAJ Louisville (807 E. Market St.)

Open until 4:00 a.m.

West Sixth (817 E. Market St.)

Open until 1:00 a.m.

Woman-Owned Wallet (803 E. Market St.)

Open with extended hours until 9:00 p.m. with 25% off sweatshirts.

