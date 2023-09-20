Huge block party, NuLu Fest, returning to Louisville bigger than ever

Enjoy good food, craft beers and music at what has become one of Louisville's biggest street festivals. And the best part -- it's FREE!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What started as just a block party is now one of Louisville's biggest street festivals every fall season.

NuLu Fest will be on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event features delicious local food, craft beers, bourbons, a variety of vendors and live music.

The well-known festival celebrates the continued growth and revitalization of Louisville's East Market District, according to event organizers.

Admission to NuLu Fest is completely free. People of all ages are welcome. Pets are not allowed, however, service animals are permitted.

There will be over 150 vendor booths, 11 local and regional breweries, and 15 food trucks set up for the event.

Some of the vendors participating include Louabull, Flying Axes, John The Balloon Guy & Co, Bodacious Boutique, Teddy Bear Mobile and so many more. Click here for a full list of vendors at NuLu Fest.

Booths serving food or drinks:

Louisiana Passion

Crowler Catering

Purrl Boba

Four Pegs

Rivergreen Cocktails

Froggy's Popcorn

Viking Hat Bakery

Thirst Aid Bar

The Slushie Lab

Castle & Key Distillery

Amiracle Ade Lemonade

Toastie's Tavern

Happy Belly Bistro

Going Nutts

Booths, food trucks and more will be lined up and down Market Street from Clay Street to Campbell Street. NuLu Fest has a map of which booth will be where on their website.

More than a dozen breweries will be participating in the festival, including Ten20, Butchertown Brewing, Milewide and Pivot Brewing.

Full list of food trucks participating in NuLu Fest:

It's Tea Time

Pardue Corn Dogs

Hot Bunz

Bellissimo

Ole Hospitality

Six Forks

Addison's Treat Shop

Annie Up Pizza

Pizza AF

Red Top

Rice Now

Chop It Like It's Hot

Big Moe's BBQ

Bams Creationz

LKS Concessions

As well as food, beer and vendors selling plenty of crafts, clothes and experiences, there will also be live music throughout the day.

NuLu Fest Music lineup:

Lincoln Elementary - Noon to 1 p.m.

School of Rock - 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band - 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.

Mod Kiddo - 4:45 to 5:30 p.m.

Luke Powers - 6 to 7 p.m.

The Daddy Sisters - 7:30 to 8:15 p.m.

Kiana & The Sun Kings - 8:45 to 10 p.m.

For more information about NuLu Fest, click here.

