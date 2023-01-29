NuLu Bock Fest returns this spring; Here's what to know

This event will feature goat racing, beer, sausages and much more!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What do you get when you combine goat racing, beer and sausages?

NuLu's Bock Fest that's what!

The event is returning this spring, and this year its bigger and better.

According to a press release, the free fest will have a larger goat race track with grandstands; two new goat races added to the lineup; more music and breweries for guests to enjoy; and a new marketplace in addition to new vendors at the Jefferson County Farm Bureau farmer’s market.

'Happy Goat Races' will happen during the event where goats are walked and run by handlers down a "special race track." The goat races now have grandstands on both sides of the track for patrons to sit and watch.

A total of nine races will take place beginning with the 'Blessing of the Goats' and 'Bock Beer' at 12:00 p.m. and ending at 6:00 p.m. The featured race will be the 'Tom Drexler Forecast Dash Baby Goat Race' at 2:45 p.m. where Louisville’s meteorologists compete for a $500 prize that will be donated to the winning forecaster’s charity of choice.

The annual Wurst Fest will welcome local restaurants featuring Kentucky Proud Wurst Sausages. Officials say chefs will have the opportunity to put their own twist on the traditional dish, and celebrity judges from the commonwealth will taste each sausage and crown the 'Best of the Wurst Fest' winner.

The Jefferson County Farm Bureau farmer's market will have over 30 members showcasing fresh foods, crafts and other items for sale.

The press release states the event will offer a 'fun area' for families equipped with kid-friendly activities and displays such as the Tipping Tractor, Bessie the Milking Cow, a petting zoo and more.

The festival will also include live music from Louisville School of Rock, Wicker Frog, Luke Powers and Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters.

This event stretches out for three blocks of East Market Street and will take place on March 25 from noon to 6 p.m.

