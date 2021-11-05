McConnell, Beshear to welcome latest Hercules aircraft to Kentucky this weekend

Kentucky is slated to receive a total of eight state-of-the-art C-130J Super Hercules transports by September 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell and Governor Andy Beshear will welcome a new generation of Hercules aircraft to the Kentucky Air National Guard Base this weekend.

On Nov. 6, two new C-130J Super Hercules transports will fly over the base in Louisville before taxiing onto the ramp under a spray of water cannons and parking in view of the event stage where McConnell and Beshear will speak.

The new transports are equipped with modern instruments, more efficient engines and a stretched fuselage for additional payload capacity.

They can support a broad range of missions from special operations to air cargo that allow the aircraft to land on difficult runways that other airlifters can't go.

Kentucky is expected to receive a total of eight of these state-of-the-art planes, with the 123rd Airlift Wing expecting another three J-models next year.

These newer model aircraft will replace the eight aging C-130 Hercules H-model aircraft built in 1992.

The last H-model departed on Sept. 24 to make way for the newer planes.

Delivery of the final J-model aircraft is slated for September 2022.

