Get outdoors! Fees waived for a day at Daniel Boone recreation sites

The U.S. Forest Service says the day off from fees for visitors is to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day.

KENTUCKY, USA — The Daniel Boone National Forest in Kentucky is waiving fees on Saturday at all its recreation sites.

The U.S. Forest Service says the day off from fees for visitors is to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day.

Park officials say the day was established to offer an opportunity to explore public lands.

On Saturday, June 12, no recreation fee is required at any of the following day-use sites:

Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

On the night of Saturday, June 12, overnight camping fees are also waived in the following locations:

Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

More information is available here.

Fees will be waived at Forest-operated recreation sites this Saturday, June 12th in honor of National Get Outdoors Day.... Posted by U.S.Forest Service-Daniel Boone National Forest on Thursday, June 10, 2021

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.