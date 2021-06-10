Get outdoors! Fees waived for a day at Daniel Boone recreation sites

KENTUCKY, USA — The Daniel Boone National Forest in Kentucky is waiving fees on Saturday at all its recreation sites.
The U.S. Forest Service says the day off from fees for visitors is to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day.
Park officials say the day was established to offer an opportunity to explore public lands.
On Saturday, June 12, no recreation fee is required at any of the following day-use sites:
- Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
- Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
- Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
- Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
- Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
- White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
- Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
On the night of Saturday, June 12, overnight camping fees are also waived in the following locations:
- Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
- Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County
More information is available here.
