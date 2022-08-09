Rock band ‘my morning jacket’ announces Louisville Halloween show

The band has not played a show in their hometown of Louisville since May 2016.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville rock band ‘my morning jacket’ announced via their Twitter page they would be coming to the KFC Yum! Center Saturday, Oct. 29. for a special Halloween concert. The concert is set to happen a month after the band wraps up their current U.S. tour.

The band my morning jacket will be joined by two more Louisville-based musical groups at the concert: ‘Producing A Kind Generation’ and ‘The Louisville Leopard Percussionists.’

The group has not played a show in their hometown of Louisville since May 2016. They planned to play two shows in the city during their current tour back in June. But both shows were canceled after Jim James, the bands’ front man, tested positive for COVID-19.

The band said those who had tickets to their canceled June shows should get a special email containing details on a Halloween concert ticket presale.

According to the tweet the concert will be a “Halloween costume ball and celebration” with a portion of the proceeds going to Change Today, Change Tomorrow Inc, a Louisville non-profit that fights for food justice, education and public health for marginalized communities.

The band is encouraging fans to come dressed in their favorite costumes and ready to dance.

On their Twitter, my morning jacket said, “We can’t wait to see you this fall, it’s going to be a special one!”

