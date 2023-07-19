'Just the start of our vision for the future': Friends start classical music festival in New Albany

Friends Ian Elmore and Gabe Villamizar started Mozart in the Knobs when they realized they wanted to "disrupt the norms."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We have modern music festivals around Kentuckiana, but have you ever heard of a classical music festival?

"Mozart in the Knobs" is a music festival designed to make classical music accessible to everyone according to the website.

Classically trained musicians across the nation and as far away as Peru traveled to New Albany, Indiana for this grassroots music festival.

Friends Ian Elmore and Gabe Villamizar started the festival after they realized they wanted to "disrupt the norms."

“Operating as a non-profit organization, our festival uniquely provides scholarships to talented musicians who otherwise face challenges in finding opportunities to take part in similar showcases, which often charge fees to the performers themselves to participate," Elmore said.

He added prices also tend to keep people from experiencing classical music.

"Not to mention, such concerts would rarely be held in an area like New Albany," Elmore said.

Villamizar said they hope to make this an annual event.

"[Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's] extensive catalog offers a wealth of options to continue a yearly tradition of bringing world-class classical music to the New Albany area and providing education and advancement for even more young performers," he said. "Delivering nine concerts over two weeks is just the start of our vision for the future, we love being as bold as the composer was himself."

The festival is happening now and it goes until July 29. Tickets can be found here.

