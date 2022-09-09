Ways to donate toward cancer research this weekend

The Kentucky MORE THAN PINK Walk, Bike to Beat Cancer and Graeter's 'Cones for a Cure' are all taking place this weekend in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky MORE THAN PINK Walk, Bike to Beat Cancer and Graeter's 'Cones for a Cure' are all taking place this weekend in Louisville.

Here are some ways you could participate in each event and/or donate toward cancer research.

Susan G. Komen is hosting the Kentucky MORE THAN PINK Walk at Festival Plaza at Waterfront Park on Sept. 10.

Proceeds from the MORE THAN PINK Walk will go toward advancing Komen's mission, cancer research and providing direct support to people facing breast cancer.

Supporters, breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer 'thrivers' will gather in person for the first time in over two years to celebrate and honor those who have lost their lives to the disease.

A number of survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers will head to the main stage at 9:45 a.m., followed by a short uplifting ceremony at 10 a.m. The walk will kick off immediately after.

If you would like to donate, click here.

For more information, please visit MORE THAN PINK Walk's website.

Around 900 cyclists will ride distances between 5 and 100 miles on Sept. 10 for the 14th Bike to Beat Cancer, which benefits Norton Cancer Institute and Norton Children’s Cancer Institute.

Bike to Beat Cancer will have their proceeds go toward prevention and early detection programs, cancer research, advanced treatments and patient support.

Participants can choose from a 15-, 35-, 65- or 100-mile supported ride, a 5-mile family ride, an hour-long spin ride or a virtual ride.

Volunteers are also needed to help support the mission and cheer on riders. Several hundred volunteers staff pit stops, provide safety patrols for cyclists and ensure the ride goes smoothly, officials said.

The opening ceremony and survivor parade begins at 8 a.m. The first spin rider session starts at 8:15 a.m. and the family ride opening ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m.

Officials said in the event's 13-year history, Bike to Beat Cancer has raised over $5.2 million.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Fore more information, visit please Bike to Beat Cancer's website.

From Sept. 8 through Sept. 18, Graeter's is offering a free scoop of ice cream as part of it's "Cones for a Cure" fundraiser.

Guests can get a single dip of the limited edition, seasonal flavor Elena's Blueberry Pie with the coupon.

This specialty flavor is dedicated in honor of Elena Desserich, the inspiration behind The Cure Starts Now, a grassroots effort dedicated to eliminating all types of cancer.

When you go in for your free scoop of Elena's Blueberry Pie, Graeter's coupon books will also be available for a $5 donation to The Cure Starts Now.

Since 2009, the fundraiser has raised more than $1.2 million for cancer research.

For more information on "Cones for a Cure," please visit Graeter's website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.