Here's how you can honor veterans this Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you or someone you know and love is a veteran, you might be wondering how you can honor the brave people who joined the armed forces.

As of this writing, there are several events in Kentucky that honor our veterans you can choose from.

Starting at 10 a.m. at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Frankfort, Kentucky, the Vietnam Veterans of America will host their annual Memorial Day Service. Open to all, the event will have the presentation of the Colors, speakers, placing of memorial wreaths and more.

Fort Knox will hold their own Memorial Day ceremony at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central at 11:30 a.m. to honor those who died according to a different press release.

This event will feature a 21-gun salute, a remembrance ceremony for all Prisoners of War and those deemed Missing in Action, a flag folding and the playing of taps.

Three fallen service members from Kentucky will be enshrined at Patriots Peace Memorial on Memorial Day.

Starting at noon on Monday, those at the Patriots Peace Memorial will enshrine the service members and host a memorial to honor those who "stood the watch" and died in the line of duty under conditions other than a hostile situation according to a press release.

The American Legion, 5th District will host its annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery at 2 p.m. and will include the posting of both National and ceremonial flags, the national anthem, a monument dedication, wreath presentations, rifle salute and the playing of taps according to a press release.

