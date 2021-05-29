LIST | Local events happening Memorial Day weekend

Looking for some socially distant events to take part in this weekend? We've got you covered.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Memorial Day weekend is upon us! As we honor and remember the men and women who died serving in the United State Armed Forces, a number of local events are happening.

Saturday

Penny Lane at the Park

May 29 and May 30

1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Big Four Station Park, Jeffersonville, Indiana

The event will feature non-stop music on two stages from 10-12 bands (listed below) including The Newbees, Hard Day’s Night, The Rigby’s, Louisville’s School of Rock, and special guests all the way from San Juan Puerto Rico – the Jukebox Beatles.

Echoing the excitement of Abbey Road on the River, Penny Lane at The Park will honor and celebrate the music of The Beatles and the 1960’s in a smaller, socially distanced setting with food trucks, vendors, art installations and more.

Tickets can be purchased and cost is $10 per person. Children 10 and under are free.

Sunday

Memorial Day Patriotic Concert

3 p.m.

Memorial Auditorium, 970 South 4th Street

The concert will honor Memorial Day with a patriotic pipe organ concert, featuring the world’s largest Pilcher pipe organ as the auditorium celebrates its 92nd anniversary.

American Legion G.I. Joe Post #244

6 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, Taylorsville Road

The post along with the City of Jeffersontown will host veterans, active duty military and the public to its annual Memorial Day program. The keynote speaker of the event will be Maj. General Bob Silverthorn, USA (ret.) and will feature the music of the Bluegrass Harmony Chorus.

Monday

Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddle

8 a.m.

Great Lawn

Encouraging residents to get out and move, Mayor Greg Fischer’s signature event is returning for a 17th year. Officials said portions of the event have been reworked for social distancing purposes. There’s something for everyone!

Hikers have access to three routes – the first is traveling along Waterfront Park to the Big Four Bridge and then back to the Great Lawn; the second is a 5K route which travels along the park, “over” the Big Four Bridge to Indiana and back to the Great Lawn; the third option will accommodate hikers walking their dogs along the Park to the Louisville Community Boathouse to River Road and back to the Great Lawn.

For cyclist, the 15-mile bike ride will take cyclist along Waterfront Park to Market Street past the new Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center. Cyclists will continue to Shawnee Park and back to the Great Lawn.

Experienced cyclists will take off first at 9 a.m. The Louisville Bicycle Club and Scheller’s Fitness and Cycle are providing “bike captains” to help cyclists follow the rules of the road. The event will have rolling starts similar to Tour De Lou or the Derby Festival Mini Marathon.

If you need assistance, there will be “bike doctors” on hand in Waterfront Park before the ride and along the route should cyclist experience any equipment problems. LMPD will also provide traffic assistance at key intersections. All cyclists are asked to remain behind the lead police vehicles.

The paddling activity features a new route as participants will start at the Community Boat House, and will go behind Tow Head Island, Waterfront Botanical Gardens and up Beargrass Creek.

Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

10 a.m.

Kentucky National Guard Memorial (Outside the Boone National Guard Center Gate)

Frankfort, Kentucky

This year's event will focus on one new name added and the fifteen fallen of the 103rd and 106th Coast Artillery Battalions (Separate) whose names appear on the Memorial on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of World War II. These men fought in North Africa, Sicily, Italy, France, Belgium, and Germany.

Memorial Day Car & Bike Show

Forestpark Community Church

5012 South Watterson Trail

Registration 9 a.m. to noon

Awards – 2:30 p.m.

$15 pre-entry

$20 day of show

Officials pay tribute to those who have fought and died for our country while raising funds for youth. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Memorial Day Family S.L.A.M.

1:30 p.m.

Natcher Gym

Fort Knox, Kentucky

The Memorial Day event urges everyone to complete the Murph Challenge. Officials say the Murph Challenge is an annual tradition to honor fallen heroes. The workout is named for Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Navy SEAL, who was killed in action in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005.

For more information, click here.