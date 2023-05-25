Lynn Family Stadium hosts carnival to kick off summer

It features over 100 rides, games and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When you think of summer, do you think of carnival rides? Well, Lynn Family Stadium does!

Starting Thursday, May 25, the Summer KickOff Carnival will be at Lynn Family Stadium according to the website. It runs through June 4.

It starts at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and at 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday according to their social media.

Combo tickets include rides, shows and admission; Monday through Thursday they're $40 per person, and $45 per person Friday through Sunday.

Admission by itself is $10, but all rides, games and food cost extra.

