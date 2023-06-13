Dad's can get into Louisville Zoo for free on Father's Day

Some of the most recent animal dads will also be celebrated, including babirusa Albus, zebra Gibbs and surrogate gorilla dad Casey.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trying to figure out someplace fun to go with your dad on Father's Day this year?

Well, the Louisville Zoo may be able to help with that!

According to a press release, dads will receive free admission to the zoo this Father's Day, thanks to Ford Motor Company.

Some of the most recent animal dads will also be celebrated, including babirusa Albus, zebra Gibbs and surrogate gorilla dad Casey.

Dads, just tell the attendant you're a father at the gate for free admission. Anyone else visiting with you will still need to purchase tickets though.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.