Louisville Urban League to host 2nd annual Healing Block Party; What to know

The program will expand mental health support for the Black community in West Louisville. According to the press release, the LUL is partnering with Elishia Durrett-Johnson, a local Black therapist; Begin to Talk LLC; and the LUL Mental Health Advisory Board.

"We must ensure that everyone in our community has access to well-trained, certified, mental health professional, and resources. These provides must be trauma-informed, healing-centered, and culturally responsive," a portion of the release said. "We also know that mental health services carry a stigma within the Black community and other communities, so we must approach individuals where they are to make services available."

Officials said the block party will offer all things self-care in one location at a free or reduced cost. The program will feature mental health therapy, fitness sessions, facials, IV infusion therapy, massages, a kids zone, and much more.

The event will happen on Saturday, June 24 from noon-5 p.m. at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning, located at 3029 W Muhammad Ali Blvd.

