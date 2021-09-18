Here's 5 events happening in Kentuckiana this weekend

Looking for something to do on the last weekend of Summer? We've got you covered with a list of five events happening this weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer is coming to end with fall beginning Sept. 22. So before we take the plunge into sweater weather here's a few weekend events to keep in mind!

What: The 52nd Gaslight Festival is officially underway in Jeffersontown. The festival started Sept. 12 and ends this weekend. The 5th largest festival in the region with a slew of vendors and performers. Main events for this weekend include the Gaslight Car Show and the Kentucky Pipe Smoking Championship both held Sunday.

When: September 18-19, 2021, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday, 12:00 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: 10434 Watterson Trail, Jeffersontown, KY

What: University of Louisville's annual preseason basketball event featuring the Cardinals' men's and women's teams, "Louisville Live," is at Churchill Downs. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the first race starts at 6 p.m. with "Louisville Live" launching at 7:15 p.m. A portable court will be placed outdoor on the Plaza inside Gate 1 of Churchill Downs with multiple team activities planned.

When: September 18, 2021 7:15 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs

What: A reoccurring event in New Albany is the Wicked Walk which details the "wicked" side of New Albany's history. The tour mainly stays in downtown New Albany and takes a look at events of crimes, ghostly hauntings and other supernatural happenings. This is the first tour of the season which continues through October.

When: September 18, 2021 8:30 p.m.

Where: Southeast corner of East Market Street and Bank Street

What: The once postponed Springfest is finally happening Saturday. The Old Louisville festival features vendors, food trucks and artists. In addition to a number of local vendors and food trucks, a DJ will perform in the Springfest Beer Garden.

When: September 18, 2021 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Toonerville Park at Oak and Brook Street

What: The MELANnaire Marketplace returns again as the reoccurring vendor event is remembering Black Wall Street in Tulsa. Visitors can shop with 50 Black-owned businesses with entertainment, spoken word performances and a panel discussion on wealth building.

When: September 18, 2021 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 4th Street Live!

