'Really grown over the years': Louisville library's 'How-to Festival' returns for 10th year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Have you ever wanted to learn a new skill, but didn't know where to begin?

Here's your chance.

The Louisville Free Public Library's "How-to Festival" is this weekend, and you can potentially learn more than 50 things in just five hours.

This year marks the 10th year of the festival, and the library said it's all about offering something for everybody from gardening to exercising to crafting.

It doesn't matter if you're looking for a new life skill, a new talent or just looking for something new to try, but the library says they have it all.

"The festival is great because it showcases all of the wonderful talent that we have here in our community and all of these presenters donate their time and their talents," Communications Director Paul Burns said.

He added the festival has "really grown over the years."

The festival is free, and it will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Main Library.

