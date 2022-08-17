Nonprofit raising money to beautify, improve downtown Louisville

Donations will fund ongoing and special projects like adding additional trees and flowers and installing public art.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Downtown Partnership (LDP) has launched a new fundraising campaign called "Friends of Downtown" on Wednesday.

The campaign will add public art, beautification and other improvements to the public infrastructure downtown.

LDP organizers said their goal is to improve Louisville's downtown area by promoting the economic growth, redevelopment and vitality through creating a "safe, clean and enjoyable environment."

“It is clear that this important neighborhood is unique and has tremendous economic impact, therefore is critical to the health of the whole region,” said Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of LDP. “Through this effort, LDP will be able to initiate additional beautification, safety, and activation efforts, all of which collectively stimulate a strong and inviting downtown.”

Organizers said they want to reinstate the fact that downtown is an area for everyone.

Donations to the "Friends of Downtown" campaign will fund ongoing and special projects, such as adding additional trees and flowers, public art installation programs, street light banners, public activations, light projects and more.

“This campaign is a first for LDP which allows anyone, regardless of where you work or live, to support our downtown,” said Fleischaker. “We will make great use of every donation, no matter if it’s $5 or $5,000.”

Those who are interested in donating can contribute any amount or can choose pre-selected amounts as a one-time or recurring donation.

To donate or learn more information, visit LDP's website.

