How to earn a free brew while cleaning up Louisville's parks, streets

On the first Sunday of every month through November, Brightside will direct volunteers to a designated area in need of cleaning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville non-profit is offering volunteers who help clean up the city vouchers for a special drink at participating local breweries.

On the first Sunday of each month through November 2022, Brightside is looking to clean up Louisville's streets and parks.

This year's second clean-up is on April 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Volunteers will need to meet at ShippingPort Brewing Company located at 1221 W. Main St.

According to the non-profit, last year's Sweep and Sip events collected roughly 1.25 tons of liter from Louisville's streets and by-ways.

At each event, Brightside provides directions to a designated area in the city that needs to be cleaned. Gloves, garbage bags, and other necessary gear are provided by the organization.

Following the clean-up, volunteers over the age of 21 will receive a drink voucher they can redeem at any of these local breweries for a drink special:

  • Against the Grain
  • Falls City Beer
  • Gallant Fox Brewing Co.
  • Goodwood Brewing
  • Monnik
  • Noble Funk
  • Old Louisville Brewery
  • ShippingPort Brewing Company
  • Ten20 Craft Brewery
  • West Sixth Brewing
  • Wild Hops Brewery

For more information on future Sweep and Sip events, visit Brightside's website.

