How to earn a free brew while cleaning up Louisville's parks, streets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville non-profit is offering volunteers who help clean up the city vouchers for a special drink at participating local breweries.
On the first Sunday of each month through November 2022, Brightside is looking to clean up Louisville's streets and parks.
This year's second clean-up is on April 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Volunteers will need to meet at ShippingPort Brewing Company located at 1221 W. Main St.
According to the non-profit, last year's Sweep and Sip events collected roughly 1.25 tons of liter from Louisville's streets and by-ways.
At each event, Brightside provides directions to a designated area in the city that needs to be cleaned. Gloves, garbage bags, and other necessary gear are provided by the organization.
Following the clean-up, volunteers over the age of 21 will receive a drink voucher they can redeem at any of these local breweries for a drink special:
- Against the Grain
- Falls City Beer
- Gallant Fox Brewing Co.
- Goodwood Brewing
- Monnik
- Noble Funk
- Old Louisville Brewery
- ShippingPort Brewing Company
- Ten20 Craft Brewery
- West Sixth Brewing
- Wild Hops Brewery
For more information on future Sweep and Sip events, visit Brightside's website.
