How to earn a free brew while cleaning up Louisville's parks, streets

On the first Sunday of every month through November, Brightside will direct volunteers to a designated area in need of cleaning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville non-profit is offering volunteers who help clean up the city vouchers for a special drink at participating local breweries.

On the first Sunday of each month through November 2022, Brightside is looking to clean up Louisville's streets and parks.

This year's second clean-up is on April 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Volunteers will need to meet at ShippingPort Brewing Company located at 1221 W. Main St.

According to the non-profit, last year's Sweep and Sip events collected roughly 1.25 tons of liter from Louisville's streets and by-ways.

At each event, Brightside provides directions to a designated area in the city that needs to be cleaned. Gloves, garbage bags, and other necessary gear are provided by the organization.

Following the clean-up, volunteers over the age of 21 will receive a drink voucher they can redeem at any of these local breweries for a drink special:

Against the Grain

Falls City Beer

Gallant Fox Brewing Co.

Goodwood Brewing

Monnik

Noble Funk

Old Louisville Brewery

ShippingPort Brewing Company

Ten20 Craft Brewery

West Sixth Brewing

Wild Hops Brewery

For more information on future Sweep and Sip events, visit Brightside's website.

