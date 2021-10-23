Bottoms up! | Louisville Beer Week begins

Louisville Beer Week will kick off a full of events, drink specials, host events and will debut limited release collaborations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s craft beer scene is experiencing rapid growth and Mayor Greg Fischer is highlighting the occasion with a special week.

City officials say craft breweries have an $872 million economic impact statewide.

“Louisville’s beer scene has exploded over the past decade, adding a new chapter to our robust beer history, drawing national attention, and giving people another great reason to visit our city,” Fischer said. “Louisville Beer Week gives us the chance to celebrate the industry’s impact on our economy and support locally owned businesses following a challenging 18 months.”

More than 20 local breweries are expected to participate in the event.

Louisville Ale Trail will host two events – Pints from the Past: Louisville Beer History panel on Oct. 25 at the Whirling Tiger and a Women in Beer panel at Logan Street Market on Oct. 27. Both panels are expected to begin at 7 p.m.

Louisville Beer Week was started in 2018.