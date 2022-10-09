Louisville Bats 'Strike Out Cancer' game honors cancer patients, survivors

There are still free tickets available for Brown Cancer Center patients at UofL Health's website.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bats' 'Strike Out Cancer' game honors cancer patients and survivors.

The game is on Sept. 10 and the Bats will face the Columbus Clippers.

Bats pitcher Randy Wynne stopped by Brown Cancer Center Friday morning to meet some patients. The Bats will wear special jerseys to recognize cancer patients.

The first pitch is at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m., and will be thrown by a Brown Cancer Center patient. Fireworks will follow the game.

There is a limit of two tickets per Brown Cancer Center patient. If you wish to purchase additional general admission tickets to the game, discounted tickets are available here.

