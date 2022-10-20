Local Seltzery announces new weekly event

The first event will feature Empanadas Alchemy food truck, Ray’s Aura Portraits and shopping with Mamali, all with 25% off craft seltzers from The Local Seltzery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activities in the NuLu neighborhood are heating up with The Local Seltzery announcing a new event called, 'NuLu Nights.'

This event will spotlight local artists and businesses. It will kick off on Oct. 20 and happen every Thursday evening throughout the remainder of the year.

'NuLu Nights' first event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and it will feature Empanadas Alchemy food truck, Ray’s Aura Portraits and shopping with Mamali, all with 25% off craft seltzers from The Local Seltzery.

“NuLu Nights aims to spotlight some of the local services that make Louisville so unique,” Braxton Turner, co-owner of The Local Seltzery, said. “Each Thursday through the end of the year, we hope to bring Louisville together for good drinks, food, and fun, all under one roof.”

Officials said featured talent and businesses will rotate weekly. Next week, in preparation for Halloween, The Local Seltzery will host the Charming Tarot for tarot card reading.

Customers can follow The Local Seltzery’s Facebook and Instagram pages for weekly updates on 'NuLu Nights.'

For more information about The Local Seltzery, please visit their website.

