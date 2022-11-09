Never forget: Local events to honor the 21st anniversary of 9/11

Across Kentuckiana, the community is honoring the lives we lost that day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terror attacks. Across Kentuckiana, the community is honoring the lives we lost that day.

Governor Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer will hold a tribute at the Louisville Division of Fire headquarters at 10 a.m.

Beshear has ordered all state flags be at half staff. He is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the area to do so.

The Zachary Taylor National Cemetery will hold a 'Flower of Remembrance' ceremony at 2 p.m. today.

The ceremony is dedicated to the World War II group graves interred at the cemetery. Group graves are for unidentified military crews that died in the fires of plan crashes and armored tanks.

The annual 'Flower of Remembrance' ceremony ensures their sacrifice is not forgotten.

The 53rd annual Gaslight Festival kicks off at 11:30 a.m.

The week-long festival starts with the thunder rally supporting veterans and families of USA Cares.

The 95-mile motorcycle ride starts at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. This year's rally will also honor all the lives lost on 9/11 with a moment of silence and bikes decorated with American flags.

The Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center will be having their annual firefighter memorial.

This free, outdoor event will include a special display on 9/11, an honor guard, a large flag raised high between two ladder trucks, a short address, a prayer, a period of silence and a bell ceremony.

