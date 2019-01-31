LOUISVILLE, Ky. — NULU's Bock Fest is a true sign that Spring is on the way - and the date of this year's event has been released.

The 4th Annual Bock Day Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 30 from noon to 7 p.m.

The event revives an annual Spring ritual tracing back to the mid-19th century, when the dark German lager, known as bock, was released across the city after a winter of aging. The holiday, which usually coincides with Lent, was hugely popular in Louisville for decades, but lost its popularity in the Prohibition era.

Bock Fest returns this year with 14 breweries, a full petting zoo, a farmers' market, and music from local musicians.

The second annual Wurst Fest Louisville will be held at this year's Bock Fest as well. Wurst Fest will feature local restaurants that will create their own version of a cased sausage inspired by bock beers and bourbon. Bock Fest Attendees will be able to purchase the sausages at the festival, and a panel of esteemed celebrity judges will crown a Wurst Fest Champion.

Safe and fun "goat races" will also take place at the top of each hour. Goat races are traditionally associated with Bock Day as "bock" means "goat" in German. The races consist of owners and handlers walking their goats down a sectioned area. The event will kick off with the ceremonial blessing of the goats at noon and will continue throughout the day.

Area businesses are encouraged to sponsor goats and all goat welfare and race ethics are being overseen by the local chapter of the 4H, the Louisville Aggies.

The event is free to attend and will be held in the 600 and 700 blocks of East Market Street.