x
Events

Kodak Black, DaBaby and Big Charm performing in Louisville

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 13.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A trio of mainstream hip hop acts are coming to Louisville in December. 

Billboard chart-topping rapper Kadak Black, along with DaBaby and Big Charm will take the stage at the KFC Yum! Center Saturday, Dec. 16. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Kodak Black saw initial success with single "No Flockin" in 2014. His debut album "Painting Pictures" peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard charts in 2017 and included top 100 hit "Tunnel Vision."

His second album "Dying to Live" reached No. 1 and featured the single "Zeze" with Travis Scott and Offset.

DaBaby rose to prominence in 2019 after releasing several mixtapes. His debut album "Baby on Baby" included top 10 single "Suge."

His second studio album "Kirk" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Tickets start at $59.50 and can be purchased Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the Yum! Center box office.

