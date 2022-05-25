Kentucky State Fair announces headliners for concert series; How to get tickets

A total of 26 acts will perform at the Kentucky State Fair's Texas Roadhouse Concert Series. Early bird tickets on sale through August 5.

KENTUCKY, USA — Organizers have announced six headline performances for the 118th Kentucky State Fair's Texas Roadhouse Concert Series which will bring star-studded country music to the annual fair.

This year's fair will take place on August 18 through August 28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

Concerts are included with the price of fair admission and will take place in Lot L, which is adjacent to Kentucky Kingdom and Broadbent Arena.

Here's who will be headlining:

Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. -- Oak Ridge Boys with special guest Lorrie Morgan

Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. -- Trace Adkins with special guest Brassfield

Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. -- Niko Moon with special guest Alex Miller

A total of 26 acts will perform in the concert series. More acts will be announced throughout the summer, organizers said in a press release.

Early bird tickets

Looking to purchase your tickets early? Early bird tickets are on sale through August 5 for more than half off.

At $8 per person, the early bird ticket includes admission and parking.

Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per standard vehicle. Organizers said you can save $5 by purchasing the Midway Unlimited Ride Wristband online before the fair begins.

NOTE: Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m. Proof of age is required and it will be checked at the gate!

Admission to the fair ends one hour before the outdoor closing time each day. Midway ride wristband sales end an hour before closing as well. Ride ticket sales end 30 minutes before closing time each day.

Where to purchase tickets?

Tickers for Kentucky State Fair admission and ride wristbands can be purchased online via Ticketmaster or at participating Kroger locations.

New spaces, exhibits

The BIG Tent

A new outdoor entertainment space will be located in Lot A adjacent to the South Wing.

Organizers said the BIG Tent will bring unique food, drinks and entertainment to the fair. The Dennis Lee Band, Kazual and other community acts will take the BIG Tent stage.

9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit

The fair has announced a new mobile, interactive exhibit honoring the heroes and victims of 9/11 will be on display for all 11 days of the fair.

The mobile exhibit features artifacts like steal beams from the World Trade Center, documentary video and recordings of first responders.

